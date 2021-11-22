Some Alton residents can start raking their leaves to the edge of their property beginning November 29 if they want to utilize the city's vacuum truck service. Ward 7 will see the vacuum first, with plans to run all of next week due to its size. The week of December 6, the truck will be in Wards 1&2.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z this is, in part, dependent upon the weather.
Wards 5 and 6 will be the week of December 13, and Wards 3 and 4 will have vacuuming December 20 through December 24. In Alton, leaf burning is allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-6pm through the end of December. For more information call 463-3530.