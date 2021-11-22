Pile of Leaves.jpg

Some Alton residents can start raking their leaves to the edge of their property beginning November 29 if they want to utilize the city's vacuum truck service. Ward 7 will see the vacuum first, with plans to run all of next week due to its size. The week of December 6, the truck will be in Wards 1&2.

Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z this is, in part, dependent upon the weather.

Parsons - Inclement Weather.mp3

Wards 5 and 6 will be the week of December 13, and Wards 3 and 4 will have vacuuming December 20 through December 24. In Alton, leaf burning is allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-6pm through the end of December. For more information call 463-3530.