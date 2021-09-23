The Alton City Council will get a look at a pair of modified resolutions intended to capture additional tax money from rentals. Called the hotel tax by some, the council tabed the initial try because of wording some council members thought was too wide-reaching.
The new resolutions were introduced at last night's City Council meeting for discussion in early October. Seventh Ward Alderman Nate Keener read the first one into the record, which adds the definition of short-term rentals and facilitators.
The second resolution deals with licensing process for short-term rental units. Currently, short-term rental units are being rented out without any oversight by the city. This would make it illegal to offer, provide, or operate a short-term rental unit without obtaining a license.