The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has given preliminary aproval to a pair of modified resolutions intended to capture tax money from rentals it is not currently getting. Called the Hotel Tax by some, the initial try was tabled due to wording some on the council thought was too wide-reaching.
One resolution adds the definition of short-term rentals and facilitators. The second resolution deals with licensing process for short-term rental units. Currently, short term rental units are being rented out without any oversight by the city. This would make it illegal to ofer, provide, or operate a short-term rental unit without obtaining a license. The full council will meet Wednesday at 6:30pm to discuss these and other pieces of legislation.