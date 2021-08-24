The Alton City Council has again pumped the brakes on a proposal aimed at grabbing more tax money not currently coming to the city. Earlier this month, the city laid over the resolutions that would collect taxes from online companies that buy hotel rooms and resell them at a higher price but are not paying for the extra money being collected.
That’s because some aldermen felt the definition of what could be taxed was too broad. With the current wording, many aldermen were still uncomfortable, so it was laid over again by a unanimous vote. The resolutions will be reworked and reintroduced, and that could happen as soon as the first meeting in September.