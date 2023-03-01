The Alton Historical Commission will hold a hearing on Tuesday to review the protected brick street ordinance. There are currently over 50 streets on the protected list. There is talk of adding 30 more.
Commission chairman Doug Bader tells The Big Z Alton has over 80 streets and alleys totaling over 10 miles of brick streets.
The expansion of the Middletown Historic District to include most of downtown Alton has been one of the catalysts to review the list as there are many brick streets near or in downtown that are not on the protected list. He says there are many benefits to having brick streets.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 7pm in the City Council Chambers.