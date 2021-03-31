The Alton Historical Commission is soliciting nominations for its annual awards recognizing homeowners and business owners for their historic preservation efforts.
While the city of Alton has nearly 1,000 buildings in three historic districts, there are many buildings with historic character outside the historic districts. The commission has given out more than 150 awards in the last 20 years to homeowners and business owners. The city's historic architecture is an important asset and should not be taken for granted. It only happens because of the dedication and hard work of property owners. It is important to recognize this hard work. Because of the pandemic, the awards which are traditionally given out at a city council meeting by the mayor were not given last year.
Consequently, anyone may nominate any homeowner or business owner who has made any exterior improvements to their Alton property during the last two years in the following categories. Nominations are due to the commission by June 15, 2021. After the nominations are received, the commission will select the finalists. It is anticipated the awards will be given out this fall when it is safe to do so. Anyone wishing to nominate a property may do so by sending the address of the nominated property and the category by email to kgrove@cityofaltonil.com or by letter to Department of Building and Zoning, Alton City Hall, 101 E. Third St., Alton; (618) 463-3500, fax (618) 463-3525.
Award categories
1. Preservation: For historically sensitive rehabilitation, renovation, or restoration of an entire building, or important architectural features of a building or structure.
2. New Construction: For a new structure that is sensitive to the architectural character of the neighborhood, or an addition to a structure, that is sensitive to the character of the original building
3. Commercial: For a historically sensitive improvement to a property used for commercial or industrial purposes.
4. Paint: For sensitive painting of a building or structure with historical or architectural importance.
5. Adaptive Reuse: For an architecturally or historically important structure or building that has been adapted to a new use from its original purpose.
6. Stewardship: For an individual or individuals who have shown long-term dedication toward an architecturally or historically significant building.