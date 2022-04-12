There will be another layer of oversight at the City of Alton as it goes about spending $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds. The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has approved a Professional Services Agreement with Frank Miles Consulting to provide strategic planning in how and where to spend the ARPA funds.
That includes budgeting, determining what community programs need to be established or improved, and creating a spending plan and overall economic strategic plan for the city. The deal is for one year at a cost of $4,400 per month for a fixed cost of $52,800. In December, the City Council approved a resolution stating that no ARPA funds be expended or encumbered for any purpose without prior city council approval.