Schwegel’s Market at Alby and 9th Streets in Alton has been a fixture there since 1997, but the owner says the last couple of years have been hard on the business. Currently dealing with road construction making it a challenge for customers to get to their building, Mike Schwegel tells The Big Z at the beginning of the pandemic sales weren’t too bad, but things slowed the longer it went on.
Monica Schwegel, Mike’s sister and a fixture at the store tells The Big Z they are asking for the public’s support.
The Schwegel Family has owned grocery stores in Alton since 1937 when their grandfather opened Pearl Market. The location in Upper Alton at Washington Plaza operated from 1985 – 2007. There is currently an effort underway to obtain a gaming license, but approval at the state level could still be several months away. The store continues to offer weekly specials on various items.