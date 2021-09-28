The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has named its first Students of the Month for this school year. A pair of Alton High School seniors, Monica Kerkemeyer and Sophia Kumagai, are now eligible for the club’s Student of the Year award and the scholarship that goes along with it.
Monica Kerkemeyer is the daughter of Andrew and Mary Kerkemeyer of Alton. She is ranked number one academically in the senior class of 2022. Her grade point average exceeds 4.75 on a 4.0 scale. She plans to attend the University of Illinois to major in architecture.
Sophia Kumagai is the daughter of Nicole Ezeagu and Takahiro Kumagai of Alton. She is ranked in the top 10 of the senior class of 2022 with a GPA of almost 4.6 and has achieved the seal of biliteracy in Japanese, despite that class not even being offered at Alton High School. Last year, she earned a score of 5 — the highest possible — on the AP test for Japanese. She plans to carry a double major in Japanese language and international relations.