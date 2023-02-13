The way Alton goes about patching cracks in the street and potholes over is about to be improved, according to the head of the public Works Department. In the past, street crews’ only option was to put a cold mix of asphalt in the holes and wait for the hot mix when the asphalt plants opened in the spring.
But Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z he has just taken delivery of a 4-ton trailer mounted hot box.
Parsons says it will be a couple of weeks before it is rolled out of the garage, as he needs to get his crews trained on how it works. If you would like to report a pothole, he says you can call his office at 463-3530.