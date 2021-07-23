Fountains are scattered around Alton's parks, but some of them have not worked for much of the year. That appears to be changing, as the head of the city's parks department says they are getting things back on track.
Alton Park and Rec Director Mike Haynes said there have been speed bumps along the way.
In addition, he said if there are any leaks you have to find the leak and order parts. Manufacturing has also been delayed this year as well, so it has been hard to get some of the parts needed to make repairs.