A food truck park being created in the downtown Alton area is nearing completion. Located in the parking lot at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard, the attraction is expected to open sometime in May, although a firm date has not yet been determined.
Named “Flock,” this is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons. AltonWorks’ President Jayne Simmons tells The Big Z the inspiration for the name.
She says the food trucks will come from all over.
The adjoining parking lot will eventually be turned into a park and playground. Flock will be managed by local restaurateurs Laura and Matt Windisch. Food truck operators interested in participating on the food truck park can email hello@flockalton.com