Originally planned to be a project passed under suspension of the rules two weeks ago, Alton aldermen have now gotten a look at a multi-million-dollar plan for a downtown flood wall. As proposed, it would cost $5.4 million which includes a local match of $2.9 million that would be taken from the Riverfront TIF district account.
The wall, as currently proposed, would be a 1,000-foot-long structure, five-feet tall, and run from the tourism bureau’s Visitor’s Center to Williams Street. Alton Director of Planning and Development Greg Caffey explains why they are seeking a more permanent form of flood mitigation.
Alton Historical Commission Chairman Doug Bader says he understands the concerns.
Jennifer Dudy, a professional engineer representing the group Alton Forward laid out concerns for the practicality, impact elsewhere, and aesthetics of the proposal, and then offered this in summary:
Caffey says this isn’t the first time a flood wall has been considered.
The resolution to approve an intergovernmental grant agreement was amended to state the city desires to seek input from citizens, stakeholders, business owners, and others directly impacted by the plan, and that once architectural designs have been completed, those designs will come back before the council for approval.
