On Saturday, on December 18th, the Alton Firefighters Local 1255 will team up with the Crisis Food Center to give away free turkeys and sides. The firefighters pooled donations with the Crisis Food Center again this year to help pay for the turkeys.
AFD Captain and CFC Volunteer Derrick Richardson tells the Big Z as was the case last year, no one will be allowed inside the building.
Vehicles will line up on Market Street, between E. 4th and E. 6th Street heading north, then will make a right on E. 6th Street and pull up in front of the Crisis Food Center where volunteers will load the trunk. The giveaway runs from noon-2pm, and it’s first come, first served.