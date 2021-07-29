The Alton City Council is extending its contact with waste and recycling service provider Republic Services for an additional five years. Republic Services is offering some additional services and changes to what they currently offer at no extra cost to residents.
The plan is to offer more bulk item pickups throughout the year, and Operations Supervisor Carrie Ward said they hope to put more of a focus on their recycling program.
In additional to bulk item pickup, the new contract will offer year-round yard waste pickup, with a yard waste container provided to homes. Following last (Wednesday) night’s vote by the council, Republic Services will continue to serve Alton through September 2026.