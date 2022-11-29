Small Business Saturday was a busy day for merchants in downtown Alton. In addition to the Green Gift Bazaar at the Post Commons and Jacoby Art Center, many other businesses along the way entertained a swell of customers shopping local.
And Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z that’s the whole idea.
She says both locations for the Green Gift Bazaar stayed busy throughout the day as well. Small Business Saturday is a marketing initiative that was created and promoted a credit card company to encourage holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States, during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.