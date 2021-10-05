Dining outdoors on State Street in downtown Alton is now a thing of the past.
Over the weekend, the city informed local merchants the practice was coming to an end. Businesses like Morrison’s Irish Pub and State Street Market were two that benefitted from the ability to host patrons outside.
The outdoor dining option was put into place last year during the height of the pandemic. Alton Mayor David Goins said it’s time to end it.
Goins says this is not part of the effort to curb violence downtown but says information about that effort will be shared with the public later this week.