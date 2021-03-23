The city of Alton announced its continued partnership with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Building Futures YouthBuild Program, which provides young people the opportunity to complete their GEDrequirements while receiving training for future employment.
In its partnership role, the city of Alton provides in-kind services and support, including technical assistance, regulatory support, as well as the residential structures for training and subsequent rehabilitation. The Building Futures program is renovating a city-owned single-family residence for eventual owner-occupancy.
“On behalf of the city of Alton, I’m pleased to express our commitment to the YouthBuild Program offered through the Adult Education Division at Lewis and Clark Community College,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “My administration has worked with the Building Futures program in the past on projects related to youth and housing development, and we are pleased to maintain this partnership, which includes job training and housing rehabilitation within the city of Alton.”