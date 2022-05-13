The Alton Community Service League has announced its Silver Bowl recipient for 2021-22. The Silver Bowl honors the member with the most volunteer and league hours over the course of a particular period of time.
Community Service League Public Relations Chairperson Jean Conrady tells The Big Z this year’s recipient is Nancy Johnson.
The value of these hours is $5,023. The total number of volunteer hours from all members were 2,292.25 which equates to $65,420. The organization has been keeping tally since 2014-2015 and they have volunteered 47,591 hours which equates to $1,214,870.