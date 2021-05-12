The Alton Community Service League met May 10 at Camp Warren Levis for the organization's first in-person meeting this year. Even with the pandemic, the league was able to continue to give back to the community through volunteering and charitable and beautification grants.
Thanks to the hard work of Cathy Droste, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and the members at large, the organization was able to fund the following grants to the community totaling $5,508. Charitable grants voted on by the membership went to the following organizations: Serving Area Kids, All God’s Children, Alton Youth Symphony, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois,Thrive Metro East, and Alton Juneteenth Committee.
Beautification grants went to the following: Lewis and Clark Historic Site, Riverbend Family Ministries, North Alton/Business Council, Jacoby Arts Center, and Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.
At the time when covid locked down so much in the community, the ladies of ACSL were still able to volunteer 888 hours. They will continue volunteering, when possible, during the summer by dead-heading roses at the rose garden and other venues chosen by the members.
The Silver Bowl Recipient, which honors the member with the most volunteer and league hours for 2019-2020, was Peggy Tavernier. She volunteered 374 hours. The 2020-2021 Silver Bowl Recipient was Suzanne Lagomarcino, who volunteered 177 hours.
The members voted to keep the same board as last year and want to thank the community for their continued support during this trying time.