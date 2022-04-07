You are invited to a community Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday at Alton’s Gordon Moore Park. It runs from 2-6pm and is geared toward all ages. There will be a number of activities for all ages.
Leon Smallwood-Bey is President of the 100 Man Movement crime prevention initiative and tells The Big Z tells The Big Z there will be something for the whole family.
There will be other games too, prizes and giveaways. Transportation to the event will be provided at 1pm from the following locations: Today’s Beauty Supply, Alton Acres Center, Oakwood Center, Alton Pointe, and James H. Killion Park. The event is sponsored by the 100 Man Movement crime prevention initiative, Alton NAACP, the 100 Black Men of Alton, and a host of other businesses and political figures.