A number of Alton area businesses and organizations are coming together for an Easter Egg hunt at Gordon Moore Park. The event will take place on tomorrow, Easter Sunday, from 2-6pm, and is open to the public.
Leon Smallwood-Bey is President of the 100 Man Movement crime prevention initiative and tells The Big Z this event is for young and old alike.
Also involved in sponsoring the event are NAACP of Alton, 100 Black Men of Alton, and a host of businesses and political figures. Transportation to the event will be provided at 1pm from the following locations: Today’s Beauty Supply, Alton Acres Center, Oakwood Center, Alton Pointe, and James H. Killion Park.