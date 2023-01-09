Several topics that boil down to having better lines of communication in Alton government were discussed at Monday’s Alton City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. First up was the subject of putting together a budget earlier than in years past. Last spring, a budget was passed with little time to spare before the deadline to file it with the County, which left a sour taste in the mouths of some aldermen.
Along those lines, there was also discussion about improved communication & preparation. Alderwoman Betsey Allen:
Public Works Director Mike Parsons had this observation:
The possibility of creating smaller, more focused committees to deal with specific issues, rather than have one Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss most items was discussed at some length. Whether or not to break the Committee of the Whole up into smaller, more focused committees similar to what other Riverbend cities do was the focus. It was noted that altering the committee process would be a multi-step undertaking, and this discussion is just the first step, if the council chooses to proceed.