Earlier this year the Alton City Council capped the number of video gaming licenses after giving what was billed as the last two to Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory. Since then, several business owners have come to the council asking them to reconsider, claiming they already had plans rolling at the time of the cutoff. Aldermen are taking another look at the prospect.
A resolution was introduced in committee Monday that would increase the number of authorized establishments by four to accommodate applications by Farm Fresh on Fosterburg Road, Heaterz, the Village Inn Pancake House, and Milton Liquor and Grocery. Second Ward Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee asked to separate out the application by Milton Liquor & Grocery, which prompted this discussion with Corporation Counselor Ryan Webb.
Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake expressed his frustration at the entire licensing process:
The motion to separate fell by a vote of 4-3, (Yes: Strebel, Allen, MacAfee / No: Brown, Brake, Elliott, Keener) as did the vote on the original resolution (Yes: Brown, Brake, Keener / No: Strebel, Elliott, Allen, MacAfee). The full council will take another look at this at Wednesday’s meeting at 6:30pm.