The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole did not have much to consider at its meeting Monday. A temporary easement for encroachments on Plum Street and East 4th Street were removed, and a permanent easement for an encroachment on Plum Street was approved.
The Committee also approved a notice of sale of real property at 1420 E. 4th Street, and several contracts that will eventually lead to the demolition of properties were approved. Those properties are at 3602 & 3604 Thomas, 645 E. 5th Street, and 2128 Seminary Street. The full council meets Wednesday at 6:30pm.