The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has given preliminary approval to a resolution that enters the city into a lease agreement with Viking USA. Viking cruises first stopped in Alton last September. With this new agreement, they have permission to dock on the Alton riverfront for at least the next five years.
The terms of the lease agreement includes three options to extend the lease term for 5 years each. The rent will be $1 per visit per passenger onboard, with a 10-cent increase every five years. After the first year, basic rent will be $2,000 per year.
Preliminary approval has also been given to resolutions to spend ARPA money. One will pay Frank Miles Consulting $30,800 for services provided in creating a plan for ARPA fund allocations. The other spends just over $315,000 on a new street sweeper. The full council will discuss these and other items on Wednesday.