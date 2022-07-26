The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has given preliminary approval to an Investment Grade Audit. Trane pitched the idea to the council two weeks ago. The goal is to find efficiencies at various city-owned buildings that could be achieved by upgrades to their HVAC systems.
The cost of the audit will be $25,000 and will be paid for through ARPA funds. The committee also approved an agreement with Madison County Transit that Director of Development and Housing Greg Caffey says may wind up putting a signaled crossing on Broadway between Sering and Laclede.
In other city business, the committee approved the closure of Highland Avenue on two separate occasions – once for an event hosted by Webster Temple Church, and another for the annual Back to Mexico celebration. The full council will consider these and other items at its meeting Wednesday at 6:30pm.