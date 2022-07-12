The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has passed an internal administrative budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. A resolution that would have created that ordinance was laid over in committee two weeks ago while the council passed an appropriations ordinance, which had to be filed with Madison County by the end June.
The administrative budget ordinance is said to be a more accurate representation of what the city plans to spend in the coming fiscal year. The full council will discuss this and other items at its meeting Wednesday at 6:30pm. You can see the budget document at the city’s website: https://www.cityofaltonil.com/city-comptroller/#156-fiscal-year-22-23