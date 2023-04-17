The spring Alton City-Wide Litter Clean Up is coming up this Saturday April 22 and there’s still room for individuals or groups to take part. You can simply pick up trash in your own neighborhood or check in at 9am at one of the staging areas around the city.
Pat Stewart is Pride Incorporate Executive Director. She tells the Big Z she would like to see a change in attitudes about littering.
She says you should wear comfortable shoes. Registration stations are located Downtown at the corner of 3rd & Belle Street, and in Middletown at 7th and Central Avenue. At 9am, groups are departing Upper Alton from Taqueria Maya on College Ave and North Alton from Joe K’s Restaurant, on State Street. You can pre-register here: pride@prideincorporated.org