The biannual Alton City-Wide Litter Clean Up is Saturday, so you’ll see people hit the streets of Alton cleaning up litter in designated areas. Everyone in Alton is invited to participate. You can simply pick up trash in your own neighborhood or check in at 9 a.m. at one of the four staging areas around the city.
Pride Inc. Board President Karen Wilson tells the Big Z about the need for litter cleanups.
There are several staging areas around the city, including at Hellrung Park, Third and Belle Street, Lovett’s Soul Food in Upper Alton, and Joe K’s Restaurant in North Alton. She said you should wear comfortable shoes, and they’ll provide the trash bags and gloves.