It was the final meeting of the year at Alton City Hall on Wednesday, with a handful of ordinances approved, including the coming year’s tax levy.
Police and Fire pensions make up a combined $4.7 million of the $7.568 million that will be levied for the coming fiscal year.
By comparison, the levy for the General Fund comes in at $2.1 million.
In other business, the council approved the abatement of the 2022 tax levy.
An intergovernmental agreement for participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS was approved. That covers mutual aid in fire protection, firefighting, rescue, emergency medical services, and other activities. It also provides for communications procedures, training, and other necessary functions.
Finally, a “Cat Café” was approved via special use permit for a facility at 301 West Elm Street.