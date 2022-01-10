Until further notice, Alton city council and committee of the whole meetings will be held by phone. That announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Madison County and the state.
In a social media post, city government says the council chambers will be open to anyone who wants to come and listen to the audio of the sessions. Attendees may be asked for a temperature scan, and must wash hands and wear a mask to be allowed inside.
Those wishing to submit public comment can use the email address public comment@cityofaltonil.com or the voicemail number 618-468-1220. The new policy goes into effect starting with the committee meeting tonight and the full council on Wednesday.
JOIN THE CONFERENCE BRIDGE BY DIALING (618) 463-3802 FOLLOW THE RECORDED INSTRUCTIONS.
CONFERENCE PIN NUMBER: 93500
USER PIN: 0053