The Alton City Council has returned to in-person meetings. The council had been meeting remotely for more than a year due to the pandemic but resumed in-person meetings Wednesday night since the state recently entered Phase 5 of the reopening plan.

Alton Mayor David Goins tells The Big Z it felt good to be in the council chambers with the rest of the elected officials.

At last night’s meeting, a resolution was introduced that would pave the way for the city to livestream its City Council meetings over the internet.

That will come up for discussion at the first meeting in July. The council also gave approval to a budget ordinance described as a work in progress. It will likely be amended before the final document must be submitted in September.

