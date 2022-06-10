For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. The Alton City Council passed a number of measures this week related to the holiday.
A series of temporary road closures will take place that morning for the inaugural “Freedom Ride” that will start at the city’s Henry Street parking lot at 9:30am. It will wind its way along the same route used during the MLK procession, ending at the park. Lee Barham is a local organizer of the Juneteenth celebration in Alton and tells The Big Z the day will be filled with activities.
The celebration will run from 11am to 5pm and is free to attend. He says there is plenty of parking available and invites the entire community to attend. Juneteenth is now being recognized by the city as a legal holiday, following council action to add it to the list. Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.