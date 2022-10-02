Rock Spring sidewalk .jpg

The latest project in Alton’s Safe Routes to School effort is moving along, with city council approval of two resolutions this week. The council approved spending $170,000 from the Motor Fuel Tax fund and using Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab for engineering on Phase 4 of the project.

Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the work on this phase will be on the area from College Avenue to the east.

He says the estimate is to have the project ready for construction by late 2023 or early 2024.