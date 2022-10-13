The Alton City Council went through its checklist of items approved at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, approving a number of resolutions. Among them was consideration of one ordinance to honor Bishop Samuel E. White with a sign on 13th Street.
White recently celebrated 48 years with Monroe Memorial Church. Another resolution would pave the way for an ordinance approving a property owner to disconnect his 35 acres of farmland on Big Arch Road from the city and be annexed into Godfrey. The two parcels in question annually bring in less than $40 in property tax revenue. Aldermen Ray Strebel and Nate Keener were the two votes against it. The council has also approved an ordinance granting a special use permit for a bed and breakfast at 1025 George Street.