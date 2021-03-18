Main Street United Methodist Church will host a Stations of the Cross self-guided walk open to the community from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Haskell Park, just off Henry Street in Alton.
The walk is in observation of Good Friday, the day in which Jesus' crucifixion is observed according to the Christian liturgical calendar. Main Street UMC is inviting the community to join in observing this holy day on the calendar. The Stations of the Cross is a series of images depicting the events leading up to Jesus' crucifixion. Viewers are invited to join for a self-guided walk where images can be viewed with scripture readings and meditations. The 12 images being displayed are created by Austin, Texas-based artist Scott Erickson, aka Scott the Painter. Because this is a self-guided event, participants are invited any time from 3-7 p.m. The church will have a printed map of readings, prayers and reflections to read at each station. Guests can also bring their smart devices and earphones and listen to the audio tour. The images and readings will be made available later on Main Street UMC’s Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Though the event is outdoors, mask-wearing and social distancing are still being encouraged. If weather does not permit for outdoor display, the event will be moved to Main Street UMC’s Wadlow Hall.