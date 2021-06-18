Main Street UMC will be hosting its annual vacation Bible school, Rainforest Explorers, open to the community from July 19-23, 1400 Main Street in Upper Alton. VBS will take place each evening from 6-8 p.m.
Main Street UMC is back to full capacity after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. One of the first major events since entering Phase 5 will be to host its VBS program. The theme this year is Rainforest Explorers. Participants will learn about the tools they have to help guide them on their faith journey of following Christ. Children will journey through the rainforest with stops at the Riverside Storytellers Hut and Marketplace Crafts, participate in Explorer Training Games, and eat snacks in the Mess Hall.
“I’m excited to see all the kids together again, eating good snacks, learning about Jesus, and enjoying all the fun activities in store,” one of the children’s favorite volunteers, Miss Lisa, said.
The church recognizes COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted for vaccinated adults. It is still encouraging the wearing of masks and keeping safe social distances for all students and volunteers.
Beginning in September, students can also join the Kids+ and Middle+ programs (formerly Crusaders and 412) on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. for elementary and middle school youths. Students and volunteers can go to the VBS registration page at vbsmate.com/mainstumc.
For more information about upcoming programs, contact Pastor Kyle at kyle@mainstreetumc.net. For general church information, contact Main Street UMC at (618) 462-2495, info@mainstreetumc.net, www.mainstreetumc.net, (618) 960-3086 or by email at kyle@mainstreetumc.net.