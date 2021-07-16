An Alton church will be restarting its series of summer barbecues on Saturday. Main Street United Methodist Men had to cancel last year's season because of the pandemic but are planning to resume with the option of full meals or individual entrees.
Serving will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and church member Greg Gelzinnis said you can even drive up.
Meals consist of a pork steak, bratwurst or quarter-pound all-beef hot dog and three sides: baked beans, coleslaw, and potato salad. A pork steak meal is $9, brat meal is $8, and the hot dog meal is $7. The church is at 1400 Main St. in Upper Alton.