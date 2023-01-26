Messiah Lutheran Church on Milton Road in Alton recently applied for and received a $5,000 grant, and it’s using that money to reach out to the community. For the next five Saturdays, running through the end of February, the church will be giving away a warm meal and various other necessities for those in need.
Charles Schildroth, President of the church council tells The Big Z this is available to anyone each Saturday from 11am – 1pm.
There will be chili, soup, and hot dogs, as well as clothing and toiletries. The church is located at 920 Milton Road.