City leaders and Illinois American Water employees cut the ribbon Friday on Alton’s first splash pad.
The city was one of only two nationwide to receive a $250,000 Building Better Communities grant in 2019 from American Water Charitable Foundation. The National Recreation and Park Association administers Building Better Communities. The city used tax increment financing funds to construct concession and restroom facilities.
Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation, said the pandemic and manufacturing delays complicated the project.
Mayor David Goins said the splash pad is another example of a collaborative effort to improve the quality of life for residents.
Illinois Water Director of Business Development Karen Cooper, an Alton resident, said the facility shows the company’s ongoing commitment to Alton and the region. As part of an educational component, graphic artist Jennifer Hayden created a sign depicting local landmarks like the Clark Bridge.
The splash pad, next to the amphitheater in Riverfront Park, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.