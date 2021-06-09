Enjoy the sights and sounds of the fabulous 1950s at Alton’s 23rd annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13. The event typically attracts 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on Third, Fourth, State and Belle streets. Admission is free.
This year’s theme is The Fabulous 1950s. Attendees will be able to check out a 1950 Hudson Custom Commodore Six Brougham convertible formerly owned by Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, currently owned by local attorney and philanthropist John Simmons. A pin-up contest will take place at noon to celebrate the glamour, sophistication, and class of the good old days. Tripwire will perform rock music from 2-4 p.m.
Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the automobiles and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.
Registration for automobiles will take place from 8 a.m. until noon; the fee is $15 to enter the judging or $10 to display your wheels. Trophies in 37 classes plus five specialty awards will be presented at 4 p.m.; dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 150 registrants. Full details including information on the award classes can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com; for more information, contact Jamey Griffin at (618) 792-8901.
Event organizers thank the following sponsors for their generous support: Simmons Hanly Conroy, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Argosy Casino, Chiro One Wellness Centers, AMS Auto Detailing, Andy's Automotive Group, Danny's Lounge, Roney Machine Works, GCS Credit Union, Bristow & Sons Automotive Repair, St. Peter's Hardware & Rental, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Modified Auto Inc., The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Riverbender.com, and AdVantage.