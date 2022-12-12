The Alton Boys and Girls Club is the recipient of a 5-thousand-dollar STEAM grant from Illinois American Water which will help them host an art camp centered around repurposing materials into art. STEAM stand for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Boys and Girls club executive director Al Womack said their grant focuses on art.
Womack said they plan to place a recycle bin at their location to collect materials for their project. The club also plans to paint rain barrels to collect water for the gardens which stock their community food pantry.
The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois also received a grant and will offer programming with a focus on water conservation, water management, water quality testing, watersheds, and hydroelectric power in their upcoming summer day camp.