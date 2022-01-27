The Alton City Council has authorized the pursuit of a $15,000 grant that will assist in curing drainage issues along Rock Spring Drive. It’s a project we first told you about earlier this month when the city moved forward with planning a project to work on drainage issues along Rock Spring Drive between Brown Street and College Avenue.
That area will be upgraded with new sidewalks courtesy of a Safe Routes to School grant, and this will go further in improving that area, according to the city’s Public Works Director. Mike Parsons tells The Big Z they could start with some of the preliminary work very soon.
In other council action, approval was given to accept the bid for the Brown Street repaving project. It was revealed the low bidder was Charles E. Mahoney, Co. in the amount of just over $731,000. A resolution that would have made an exception to the residency requirement for the IT Director was tabled. The argument is that it is a very specialized set of skills required, and a qualified applicant may not be found in the city.