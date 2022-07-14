The green light poles around Alton may eventually be decorated with banners showcasing student athletes in the Alton School District. The Alton Athletic Association is collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and other business leaders to create a program in which pictures of the students from both Alton Middle School and Alton High School would be displayed on these poles all over town.
The Association’s Craig Lombardi says it’s an effort to create excitement in the town aimed at the kids.
No action was taken by the council. The City Council suspended the rules to adopt an ordinance to amend the city code regarding video gaming licenses. Schwegel’s Market and The Conservatory can now seek state approval. And an internal administrative budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 was approved, providing a more accurate look at what the city plans to spend.