Aaron Preston Humm of Alton Middle School and Catherine Hendricks of Lewis and Clark Elementary School were named the Students of the Month for March by the Alton Area Optimist Club. In addition, Madilynn Sloan of Alton Middle School and Ob’Rielle Powell of Mark Twain School were named as
Students of the Month for April.
The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization of the student’s choice.
Aaron Preston Humm, son of David Humm and Alisha Allen of Alton, is a very dedicated student who goes above and beyond in his classes. He plays on the Alton Middle School baseball team and is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He is a kind student who has a great sense of humor. He is helpful in the classroom and works hard. He is always polite, respectful, and hardworking.
Catherine Hendricks, daughter of Dustin and Sarah Hendricks of Godfrey, is described by her teacher as a go-getter. Everything she tries, she gives her best effort. She is always positive and strives to encourage others. She is a wonderful student who brings a cheerful atmosphere wherever she goes. This year she participated in the Science Fair and Young Authors.
Madilynn Sloan, daughter of William and Ashley Sloan of Alton, is part of the Alton Middle School cross country team, participates in GEMS, Girls on the Run, and Anime Club. Madilynn is not only an excellent student, but also a caring young lady who goes above and beyond for people in need. She works diligently on her school work and tries her hardest in everything she does. Throughout all of her activities and school work, Madilynn shows commitment, respect, and teamwork every day at Alton Middle School.
Ob’Rielle Powell is the daughter of Lashelle Powell of Alton. She always has a smile on her face and comes to school eager to learn! She is a hard worker and a good friend to everyone she meets. Ob’Rielle consistently makes safe, responsible, and respectful choices in the classroom and beyond. Her teacher and principal are very proud of her success this school year!
The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year. To learn more about the Alton Area Optimist Club, visit www.altonoptimist.com or like the Alton Area Optimist Club Facebook page.