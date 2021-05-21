Joseph Hicks of Alton Middle School was named as Student of the Month for May by the Alton Area Optimist Club.
The club gives a $25 gift card to each student as well as a $25 donation to a nonprofit organization
of the student’s choice.
Hicks, son of David and Carolina Hicks of Alton, is an outstanding student and a very responsible young man. He works hard each and every day. He is kind and polite to staff and peers and goes above and beyond to be a helpful student to his teachers and a good friend to his classmates. He is an excellent example and role model for others.
“Alton Middle School is very proud of Joseph,” a press release states.
The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth-oriented community service organization that has been in existence for more than 60 years in the Riverbend. The club sponsors youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The club is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Its biggest activity is the bestowing of college or trade school scholarships to high school students each year. To learn more about the Alton Area Optimist Club, visit www.altonoptimist.com or the club’s Facebook page.