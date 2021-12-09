The Alton City Council is moving forward with more oversight of how federal stimulus money will be spent. By a 5-2 vote, aldermen voted to approve a resolution stating that no American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds be expended or encumbered for any purpose without prior city council approval.
The resolution was introduced by Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel.
Seventh Ward Alderman Nate Keener said he doesn’t think it is necessary.
The city has $20 million to spend. They have until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the funds and complete the projects by Dec. 31, 2026.
In other council business, an amended tax levy ordinance was given first and second reading and is now official. The amendment changed the levy from a slight increase to what was on the books last year. The council split on the vote, with Aldermen Campbell, MacAfee, Strebel, and Brake voting in favor. Aldermen Brown, Elliott, and Keener voted against.