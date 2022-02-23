The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole is amending its nuisance ordinance. Added to the list of nuisances that could prompt an ordinance violation charge will be aggravated battery; possession, manufacture, or delivery of methamphetamine; and violation of the litter control act.
According to the resolution, these changes are being made in order to “maintain general peace and order as well as protect citizens from the fear, harassment, and intimidation accompanying disorderly conduct.” Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido tells The Big Z adding these violations to the ordinance gives them another tool to address problem properties.
In other committee action, aldermen approved an agreement with a group called Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow to repurpose two of the tennis courts at Rock Spring Park for use as a soccer training facility. The full council meets tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30pm in council chambers.