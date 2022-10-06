Rosetta Brown is thanking everyone who supported her Socks for Tots drive. “Thank you to the Alton YWCA for their partnership,” Brown said. “Because of your generous donation, socks were donated to all the schools in our district, Oasis Women's Center, Catholic Children Home, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine Daycare, Boys and Girls Club and the YWCA. My dedication to my community is why I choose to be an active player. I want to help make it a better place for our children and grandchildren and for those who may decide to choose Alton as their home.”