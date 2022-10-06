Successful Socks for Tots drive

Rosetta Brown is thanking everyone who supported her Socks for Tots drive. “Thank you to the Alton YWCA for their partnership,” Brown said. “Because of your generous donation, socks were donated to all the schools in our district, Oasis Women's Center, Catholic Children Home, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine Daycare, Boys and Girls Club and the YWCA. My dedication to my community is why I choose to be an active player. I want to help make it a better place for our children and grandchildren and for those who may decide to choose Alton as their home.”

 

An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city.  Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over $3,500 worth of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations.

She tells The Big Z how this all began.

You can drop off socks at boxes located around the Alton and Wood River area beginning next month. 

For more information, call 618-580-2394. You can see a list of donation sites here:

Rotary Club

Alton Democratic Party

YWCA

Today’s Beauty

Bluff City Grill

US nails

Housing authority

Lovettes

Athletico

New beginning

Marcia’s daycare

Maxine daycare

Boys and girls club

Webster temple

Alton High School

East Elementary

West Elementary

Lovejoy

Gilson Brown

Mark Twain

Lewis and Clark

Middle School

Catholic Children’s Home

