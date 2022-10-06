An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of a sock collection drive for kids in the city. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. Her goal is to provide over $3,500 worth of socks to Alton’s schools and select organizations.
She tells The Big Z how this all began.
You can drop off socks at boxes located around the Alton and Wood River area beginning next month.
For more information, call 618-580-2394. You can see a list of donation sites here:
Rotary Club
Alton Democratic Party
YWCA
Today’s Beauty
Bluff City Grill
US nails
Housing authority
Lovettes
Athletico
New beginning
Turning heads
Marcia’s daycare
Maxine daycare
Boys and girls club
Webster temple
Alton High School
East Elementary
West Elementary
Lovejoy
Gilson Brown
Mark Twain
Lewis and Clark
Middle School
Catholic Children’s Home
